Latest News Update

DMK calls all-party meet over Tamil Nadu bus fare hike

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
bus fare

Chennai: An ‘all-party meeting’ convened by opposition DMK on Tuesday on the recent bus fare hike in Tamil Nadu decided to hold state-wide protest meetings next week seeking a rollback of the increase in ticket rates.

DMK Working President MK Stalin chaired the meeting.

A resolution adopted at the meeting decided to hold state-wide protest meetings on February 13, urging the AIADMK government to rollback the revision effected last month.

Another resolution demanded that cases filed against students and others who had held protests against the bus fare revision be withdrawn.

Later, the Leader of Opposition in the assembly told reporters that the list of participants in different districts where the protest meetings are proposed will be released soon.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Padmaavat Gajapati Padmaavat Gajapati
5.1K
Headlines

Know about Odisha Gajapati’s connection in Padmaavat
minor girl minor girl
1.1K
State at Large

School teacher arrested for touching private parts of minor girl student
Biju Patnaik Biju Patnaik
967
Blog

Mumbai Book release function, “A tall Man, Biju Patnaik”
To Top