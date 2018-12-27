Ditched by boyfriend, pathology student hangs self in Rourkela

Rourkela: A girl student of pathology department in Ispat General Hospital in Rourkela allegedly committed suicide last night after being ditched by her boyfriend.

The deceased has been identified as Sunayana Dekaraj (27) of Assam state. She was staying in the Vizag hostel situated at Sector-5 in the Steel City.

The matter came to the fore after the hostel authorities found her room locked from inside till afternoon. On intimation, the Sector-7 and Sector-19 police reached the spot and broke opened the door.

The police found the girl hanging to the ceiling fan and also recovered a suicide note from the scene. Police have reportedly, sent the body for post-mortem to IGH and the girl’s family has been contacted to hand over the body.

According to the suicide note, the girl claimed that a person, named Dilip who developed a love relationship with her, cheated on her even after they had finalised the marriage date. The deceased also mentioned that she was pregnant and underwent an abortion earlier.

The exact reason behind the girl’s death will be ascertained after the post-mortem report arrives, sources in the police said, adding that further investigation into the incident is underway.