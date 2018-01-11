District admin seals 3 med shops at MKCG Hospital

Berhampur: The Ganjam district administration conducted raids on medicines stores on the premises of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital last night and sealed three medicine shops over alleged irregularities in records.

A team including Additional Tehsildar and Drug Inspector raided the shops and examined medicine stocks and documents. After widespread irregularities came to notice during the inspection, the shops were sealed.

Following the move, drug shop owners met the Sub Collector today and lodged a grievance saying that unnecessarily their shops have been sealed.