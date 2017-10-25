District Admin resolves glitch over Baliyatra land rent hike

Cuttack: The glitch over next month’s Baliyatra here on account of hike in the rent of leased lands was resolved on Tuesday after the district administration decided to slash the hike by another 50 paise per square foot.

The Baliyatra Traders’ Association, which was spearheading the protest against the rent hike, called off its protest following the cut in the proposed hike and indicated that the traders would start booking spaces in the festival grounds from Wednesday.

“The proposed hike in rent was slashed by Rs 1 in two phases due to our consistent resistance,” informed association secretary Debi Prasad Das after a meeting with the district Collector. He said the rent, license fee, users’ fee for the trades would not be hiked for next three years.

Cuttack Sadar Tehsildar Sanjeebita Ray said a trader would now pay Rs 27 per square foot of land to be taken as lease to erect the make-shift stalls for the week-long festival beginning from November 4.