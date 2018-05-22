Cuttack admin gears up to host campaign against child sexual abuse

Cuttack: The district administration on Tuesday held a meeting to review the preparedness for hosting a campaign to spread awareness among people to prevent sexual abuse of minor girls.

The Odisha police will launch the 15-day mass sensitisation campaign with the technical support of Unicef from May 28 to June 12 and will roll out 15 chariots (Paree Rathas) across the state. The campaign will be flagged off by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Chairing the preparedness meeting, additional collector Raghuram R Iyar appealed to the officials for making the campaign a grand success in the district.

As per the discussion in the meeting, three chariots will be rolled out in the district from June 5 to 11 including two in rural areas and one in urban area to sensitize people against child sex abuse.

During the meeting, SP (rural) Madhab Chandra Sahu held a discussion with all police inspectors under his jurisdiction, BDOs, SDPOs, NGOs, people’s representatives, students, teachers, Nehru Youth Centre, Self Help Group, Childcare institutes and youth associations. It was decided that the chariots will be rolled out in the panchayat headquarters areas and crowded areas.

Earlier on Monday, a workshop to train the police personnel who will accompany the Paree chariots was organised at the Police Bhawan in Jayadev Vihar.

The Unicef will supply all propagation materials, including audios and videos and pamphlets for the campaign. The visuals will be displayed on LEDs mounted on the chariots. The team will also organise street plays which will be staged by artistes of the respective district council of culture.