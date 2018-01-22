Disqualification of MLAs: Delhi HC to hear AAP’s plea on offices of profit row

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court is all set to hear a plea filed by Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Admi Party (AAP) seeking a stay on Election Commission’s recommendation on offices of profit row.

President Ram Nath Kovind has disqualified 20 of AAP MLAs in Delhi for holding offices of profit.

The ruling party had alleged that the development showed constitutional authorities were behaving like “handmaidens of the central government”.

Kovind has given his assent yesterday to the recommendation by the EC. Notably, the AAP had approached the Delhi HC.

BJP has welcomed the President’s decision and demanded CM Kejriwal’s resignation on moral grounds; the Congress alleged that there was a deal between the BJP and the AAP due to which the EC delayed the disqualification recommendation by a month.

On the other hand, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “There was some logic when God gave us 67 seats. The Almighty stood behind us in our every step. Otherwise we would have been nothing… Just don’t stay away from the path of truth.”

“They are trying to harass us by all means… They got CBI raid done at my office, but after 24-hour search they only found my four mufflers. Our MLAs were arrested. The L-G had called 400 files of our government (pertaining to decisions taken in two years), but when they did not find anything against us… they today disqualified our 20 MLAs,” CM Kejriwal said.

The EC had on Friday recommended to Kovind that the 20 MLAs were liable for disqualification for holding offices of profit between March 13, 2015, and September 8, 2016.