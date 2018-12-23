Displaced families oppose construction of 2nd Brahmani bridge

Rourkela: Tension prevailed in Panposh area in Rourkela on Sunday after displaced people of Rupatola slum opposed the construction of second Brahmani bridge.

About 54 families of Rupatola slum located on the bank of Brahmani river opposed the construction alleging non-disbursal of compensation. In view of the opposition, police forces were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

According to sources, a month ago, the administration had demolished the illegal encroachments and houses built in Rupatola slum to pave the way for the construction of the bridge.

After the demolition drive, the families were rendered homeless and forced to stay under the open sky as they were not allegedly provided adequate compensation for the resettlement.

The civic authorities had issued a notice to the slum dwellers to vacate the place as it was posing a major hurdle for the construction of the bridge.

The officials had also assured financial support to the 54 families for their resettlement.

However, the displaced families were not provided with compensation for the resettlement following which the people today opposed the construction of the bridge.