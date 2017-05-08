Headlines

Dislodged Ministers shun swearing-in ceremony

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ministers

Bhubaneswar: The nine dislodged Ministers of BJD if not resentful; it was very much evident when they did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Ministers at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

If they had voluntarily resigned from their Ministry to undertake party organizational work, they would have joyfully arrived at the Raj Bhavan venue to greet their replacements, felt intellectuals, adding that the reality is a bit different.

In fact, these leaders appear to feel disgraced in public for a general impression that they were ousted of the Ministry for corruption or inefficiency or dwindling political influence in their areas.

However, no wonder that the absence of the dethroned Ministers at the Governor’s House hinted opposition parties to point to the sparking “intraparty conflict in the BJD”.

Related Items:, , , , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

10 ministers resigned 10 ministers resigned
3.9K
Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow
Arindam Arindam
3.2K
Entertainment

Arindam and Barsha in upcoming Odia movie “Romeo Juliet”
Satyajeet Jena Satyajeet Jena
3.1K
Entertainment

CM Naveen appeals to vote for Satyajeet Jena in SaReGaMaPa Li’l Champs
Himachal Himachal
2.9K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
new ministers new ministers
2.0K
Headlines

New ministers names confirmed
To Top