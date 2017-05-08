Dislodged Ministers shun swearing-in ceremony

Bhubaneswar: The nine dislodged Ministers of BJD if not resentful; it was very much evident when they did not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new Ministers at the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

If they had voluntarily resigned from their Ministry to undertake party organizational work, they would have joyfully arrived at the Raj Bhavan venue to greet their replacements, felt intellectuals, adding that the reality is a bit different.

In fact, these leaders appear to feel disgraced in public for a general impression that they were ousted of the Ministry for corruption or inefficiency or dwindling political influence in their areas.

However, no wonder that the absence of the dethroned Ministers at the Governor’s House hinted opposition parties to point to the sparking “intraparty conflict in the BJD”.