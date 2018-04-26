Entertainment

In pic! Disha Patani’s washboard abs will force you to hit gym

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Disha Patani

New Delhi: Not only Tiger Shroff, his ‘Baaghi 2’ opposite Disha Patani too is a fitness freak and is often clicked outside the gym.

Well, the duo featured together in a film for the first time and it resulted in fireworks at the Box Office.

Besides, their on-screen chemistry, there’s one more thing about the duo which makes them connect on another level – it’s the rush to stay fit all the time. Tiger has a huge fan following who aspire to be like him one day as he is by far the fittest actors around.

Like Tiger, Disha too is a fitness freak and is often clicked outside the gym. One of the fan clubs of the actress took to Instagram and shared a picture where Disha can be seen flaunting her washboard abs while posing with her trainer.

