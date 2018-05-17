Disha Patani joins Salman Khan’s Bharat team

Mumbai: After Baaghi 2 success, actress Disha Patani has bagged one of the biggest projects of her career. Disha has signed Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat where she will be working with Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

A press statement from the production house claimed Disha will be essay the role of a trapeze artist in a circus set in the 1960s. With the circus segment, director Ali Abbas Zafar plans to pay an ode to Raj Kapoor. The showman’s Mera Naam Joker focussed on the life of circus artists.

Welcoming Disha Patani to the cast, director Ali said in a press statement, “The pairing of Salman and Disha in a circus set-up in the ’60s is unusual and exciting. She is a promising star and for this character, we needed a girl who looked vulnerable and beautiful yet had the physicality of an athlete. Disha fits the bill perfectly.”

Disha added, “I’m excited to be a part of Bharat, it’s like a dream come true to get an opportunity to work with Salman sir and I can’t wait for the journey to begin. I am a big fan of Ali Abbas sir’s work”.

She also took to her social media to make the announcement, “Looking forward to step into the shoes of a #TrapezeArtiste .. Thank you for this challenge @BeingSalmanKhan @aliabbaszafar @atulreellife @priyankachopra #Bharat it is!!”