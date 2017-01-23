Headlines

Discussions on annual state budget tomorrow

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
budget

Bhubaneswar: With the state’s annual budget for the 20147-18 fiscal up around the corner the government has decided to hold discussions with experts, economists, former finance ministers and investors and seek their suggestions on preparing the budget.

Sources from the department said the budget is likely to be around Rs 1 lakh crore with the state exchequer looking to bear an additional burden of Rs 5000 crore due to implementations of 7th pay commission.

This year more emphasis would be given to sectors like social, rural, infrastructure, irrigation, education and health, sources said.

While last year’s budget had increased by 11.32 per cent taking the amount from Rs.84, 487.77 crore during 2015-16 to Rs.94,052.65 crore during current fiscal.

But experts opine that this year the implementing budget may be a bit more difficult due to the demonetization impact.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Rachana-Siddhant Rachana-Siddhant
14.7K
Entertainment

Rachana to be seen soon with Siddhant again
7.4K
Headlines

Hirakhand Express derailed near Rayagada; 20 feared dead
Girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan Girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan
3.1K
Headlines

16- year old Odia girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan
Hirakhand Hirakhand
3.0K
Headlines

Hirakhand derailment: Probe begins from tomorrow
Barabati Stadium Barabati Stadium
2.6K
Headlines

India-England ODI : Barabati braces up
To Top