Discussions on annual state budget tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: With the state’s annual budget for the 20147-18 fiscal up around the corner the government has decided to hold discussions with experts, economists, former finance ministers and investors and seek their suggestions on preparing the budget.

Sources from the department said the budget is likely to be around Rs 1 lakh crore with the state exchequer looking to bear an additional burden of Rs 5000 crore due to implementations of 7th pay commission.

This year more emphasis would be given to sectors like social, rural, infrastructure, irrigation, education and health, sources said.

While last year’s budget had increased by 11.32 per cent taking the amount from Rs.84, 487.77 crore during 2015-16 to Rs.94,052.65 crore during current fiscal.

But experts opine that this year the implementing budget may be a bit more difficult due to the demonetization impact.