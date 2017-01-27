Direct int’l flight from BPIA from March 27

Bhubaneswar: Direct international flights will kick off from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) in city here from March 27, Airports Authority of India informed.

As per sources flights will be firstly started to Kuala Lampur and then subsequently extended to other cities like Dubai, Bangkok.

The airliner has obtained all necessary clearances for the services to begin from the city based airport.

Direct international services were scheduled to begin from last year’s April but due to some clearance issues it was stopped altogether.

The city airport was accorded with ‘international’ status in 2013. It has been only operating feeder flights that connected with flights to locations abroad in either Delhi or Mumbai.