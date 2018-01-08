Headlines

Dipsan Tirkey conferred with 25th Ekalabya Puraskar

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Ekalabya Puraskar

Bhubaneswar: Indian hockey team defender Dipsan Tirkey was awarded with the 25th Ekalabya Puraskar 2017 instituted by Indian Metals Public Charitable Trust (IMPaCT) here on Sunday.

Tirkey, who had recently for the Indian team in the Men’s Hockey World League held at Kalinga Stadium in the State capital, received a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a citation at the silver jubilee function of the award ceremony.

Athlete Amiya Mallick and hockey player Deep Grace Ekka were felicitated for their outstanding performance in 2017.

Amiya represented India in the 22nd Asian Athletics Championships held at the Kalinga Stadium while Deep Grace Ekka played for Team India at the Asia Cup where the team was crowned champion. In 2016, she was a part of the national team for Rio Olympics.

Notably, the Ekalabya Puraskar which was presented by IMPaCT, the social wing of IMFA was attended by Badminton maestro P Gopichand and Odisha’s Sports Minister Chandra Sarathi Behera.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

viral video viral video
3.8K
Crime

Video of girls stripped naked, sexually assaulted goes viral in Odisha
Sambalpuri dress code Sambalpuri dress code
712
Headlines

Sambalpuri dress code for Odisha students from next academic session
lady teacher killing lady teacher killing
649
Crime

Lady school teacher beaten to death in Khurda

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top