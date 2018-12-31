Dipika Kakar wins Bigg Boss 12

Mumbai: Sasural Simar Ka fame actress Dipika Kakar was declared the winner of Bigg Boss 12 by Salman Khan on the grand finale of the show on Sunday night.

While Dipika celebrated her big win with the Bigg Boss 12 trophy and the prize money of Rs. 30 lakh, Deepak left with exit money of Rs 20 lakh and Sreesanth turned out to be the runner-up of the show.

Apart from Dipika and Sreesanth, Romil Chaudhary, Karanvir Bohra, and Deepak Thakur also formed the top five list of finalists.

The top three contestants- Dipika, Sreesanth, and Deepak – were given the chance to leave the show with the prize money of Rs 20 lakh and Deepak opted to grab the opportunity.

This was apparently the biggest exit money across all seasons of Bigg Boss.

The grand finale episode opened with the finalists being congratulated by Bigg Boss and later consisted of amazing performances by the contestants and even Salman Khan.

The dance numbers included, Dipika Kakar and Sreesanth, Salman dance on the title song of Partner and Character Dheela, Sreesanth and Dipika Kakar’s performance on Yeh Ladka Hai Deewana and Tu Jo Mila, Romil Chaudhary, Sreesanth, and Karanvir Bohra’s dance-off, and Deepak-Somi’s romantic dance number.

Rohit Shetty also made an appearance with his Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Ridhima Pandit, Jasmine Bhasin, and Aditya Narayan.