Dinosaur egg found in Gujarat’s Balasinor?

Balasinor: A broken dinosaur egg was found in Balasinor, Gujarat today, a place which was home to the last few surviving species of the now extinct reptile.
Local farmers found what could possibly be the egg of a dinosaur in Muwada village, which lies 10 kilometres away from the Balasinor city of the Mahisagar district on Saturday evening. Following the digging process, the egg was found in a broken condition.
The egg was handed over to the local Mamlatdar, the officer in executive charge of the taluka, and officials of the Forest department. The egg now will be sent to Geological Survey of India for further research, where a laboratory test will confirm whether it is a dinosaur egg or not.
Dinosaur fossils were first found in the 1980s near Balasinor, following which the Dinosaur Fossil Park was developed in the town.
Since then, constant research on the now extinct species has been carried out in Balasinor.
Researchers believe that six crore years back, the belt of Narmada valley, from Balasinor to Madhya Pradesh, was the most preferred location for laying eggs for the last seven surviving species of dinosaurs.