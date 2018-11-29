Dilip Ray, Bijay Mahapatra to quit BJP tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: BJP Rourkela MLA and former Union minister Dilip Ray and senior leader Bijay Mahapatra are likely to resign from the party tomorrow, sources said on Thursday.

Ray is also likely to resign from the MLA’s post, sources said.

Reportedly, Ray is upset over the non-fulfilment of assurances pertaining to 2nd Brahmani Bridge and upgradation of Rourkela IGH into super-specialty hospital.

Ray will formally release the letter of his resignation tomorrow as he would first hand over his resignation as MLA to the Speaker of the Assembly, said the sources.

It is learnt that both the leaders are yet to decide on their future course of action, though it is well known that both the Congress and the BJD are keen to rope them in given their stature and clout in several constituencies of the state.

“I had meeting with Dilip today and we will let you know about our decision tomorrow,” Mohapatra told mediapersons here.