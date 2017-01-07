“Dil Diwana Heigala” new upcoming Odia movie

Entertainment

Bhubaneswar: Once again Popular Odia actors Babushan and sheetal would be screen on romancing in the upcoming film “Dil Diwana Heigala”.

The comedy based love story “Dil Diwana Heigala” is the 20th movie of Sarthak Music directed by Sudhansu Mohan Sahu.

The story is well written by Siddhartha and dialogues are by Ranjit Patnaik, while music has been composed by Anbu Selvan .

Among others, popular actors like Bijay Mohanty, Mihir Das and Aparajita are also playing important charecters in this film.

The film hits theatres on January 13.

