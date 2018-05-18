Diet, exercise key for controlling high blood pressure

Chennai: Hypertension or high blood pressure is one of the most common conditions faced by people across globally.

According to World Health Organisation, “Worldwide, raised blood pressure is estimated to cause 7.5 million deaths, about 12.8% of the total of all deaths. This accounts for 57 million disability adjusted life years (DALYS) or 3.7% of total DALYS. “The WHO also noted that raised blood pressure could be a potential risk factor for coronary heart disease and ischemic as well as hemorrhagic stroke.

High blood pressure is a condition in which the force of the blood against the artery walls is too high.

A global study published in medical journal the Lancet Global health on account of World Hypertension Day reveals that every third person worldwide suffers from high blood pressure but remains unaware of it.

The study reveals that 34.5 per cent of people worldwide had elevated blood pressure, which is above 140/90mmHg, the normal blood pressure. Out of the total affected people, around 17 per cent of them were not receiving treatment and 46.3 per cent were receiving treatment but still had uncontrolled blood pressure.

Researchers from The University of Western Australia and the Royal Perth Hospital Medical Research Foundation collected data from more than 10 lakh people aged above 18 years across 80 countries.

Medicos express concern over the rising prevalence of hypertension despite the various medications available to control blood pressure. A large population of the people being treated for hypertension still has blood pressure above recommended levels that stresses the lack of adequate treatment.

Dr Vivek K. Nambiar, head of stroke division at Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences says, “Those who had hypertension regular medications and periodic follow up with the doctor will help detection of complications early. Those with organ damage due to hypertension example with stroke should be religious in taking medications and should avoid making decisions on their own about stopping medications”.

Daily 45 minutes brisk walk, avoiding excess salt, daily two servings of fruits would be some practical tips that can prevent hypertension. Smoking and regular alcohol intake should be curtailed, he added.