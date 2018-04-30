Did Priyanka Chopra get secretly married? A mangalsultra alike sparks speculations

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is quite private when it comes to her love life. The Desi Girl has always been tight-lipped about her relationship status. But, if the rumours are to be believed Priyanka might have secretly tied the knot.

And Priyanka’s latest Instagram picture has once again given rise to speculations that the global star might have secretly tied the knot in the US in a hush-hush ceremony.

The actress recently posted a picture of herself on her Instagram when she was en-route to Assam, and was seen wearing what looked like a mangalsutra on her wrist. But a fashion accessory on her wrist left her fans wondering whether it was a mangalsutra in her hand. It is not known whether it is just a fashion accessory or if she is already hitched. Take a look for yourself.