After Diana, Ivanka only woman to get red carpet

Hyderabad: US President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump became the first foreign dignitary to get incomparable hype, publicity and security cover in Hyderabad. Ivanka arrived in the city early on Tuesday morning and reached her hotel at Madhapur in a convoy of 34 vehicles.
The police held up road traffic from RGI Airport to Madhapur to enable Ivanka’s convoy a free passage. The convoy comprised of an ambulance, which normally accompanies the President, the Prime Minister and the chief minister.
Incidentally, Ivanka is the only woman leader not related to British royalty to receive wide publicity and unprecedented security cover, meticulously chalked out at the highest level.
Queen Elizabeth was in Hyderabad in November 1983, but she visited the city in her capacity as the Queen of the United Kingdom. She got a grand reception mandated for the head of a state.
During 1905-06, the Prince and the Princess of Wales (later King George V and Queen Mary) visited Hyderabad when Nizam VI Mir Mahbub Ali Khan was the ruler of the princely state. The Nizam had broken the protocol to personally welcome the royal couple at the Falaknuma Palace, which was one of his official residences, by walking to the cart and opening the buggy’s door.