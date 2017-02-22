Diabetic students can have snacks mid-exam, says CBSE

New Delhi: Students suffering from Type-I diabetes can now take snacks during Class X and Class XII board examinations conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education.

In a circular, the Board has said that a significant number of children suffer from Type-I diabetes and need insulin injections at regular intervals to keep their blood glucose levels in check.

As per the circular, these children need frequent meals to avoid hypoglycemia which may otherwise affect their performance. Such students can carry items like sugar tablets, fruits, snacks and water to the examination centre which has to be kept with invigilators.

However, the board has said that the certificate of the student’s medical condition should be forwarded by the principal of the school concerned.