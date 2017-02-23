Dhoni travels in train with Jharkhand team

Ranchi: Former India captain MS Dhoni who is going to lead his state team Jharkhand in Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-overs tournament made news after he posted a photo of him travelling in train after over a decade on Instagram.
The former train ticket inspector with South Eastern railways who was posted at Kharagpur before playing for India travelled to Kolakata from Ranchi with his state players on Tuesday night. Jharkhand will play its Vijay Hazare Trophy matches in the Group-D at Eden gardens. Dhoni’s life in the railways has been amply documented in his biopic that was released last year.
Dhoni travelled in a second-tier AC compartment of Kriya Yoga Express. “The Jharkhand players didn’t have a special coach reserved for them and Dhoni travelled with his team and other co-passengers in a 2AC. The cricket board had a block booking for 23 passengers including Dhoni,” informed railway officials. Railways had prior information about Dhoni’s journey and accordingly they had arranged security at Hatia station and on arrival at Howrah.
Dhoni normally prefers to travel on his Hummer SUV whenever he travels in and around his state. His Instagram photo has been liked by over four lakh Instagram users while over 2000 people have commented on it and the post has been shared by thousands of followers.