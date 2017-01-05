Dhoni quits as ODI, T20 captain

New Delhi: MS Dhoni quit as India captain in ODIs and T20 format almost exactly two years after stepping down as Test captain of the national side. He will continue to contribute playing for the team, BCCI said. He had stepped down as Test captain on December 30, 2014.

As there is no else at the helm to take the captaincy,Virat Kohli will take up the mantle to kead the team as he is also doing in the Test format.

Sources said Dhoni was forced to take such a decision since he has been out of the competitive game for quite a long time. Last time he played 77 days back.

Meanwhile, the BCCI meets on Friday to chalk out the team for the upcoming England series for which Dhoni is available.

Dhoni had led the team to two World Cup titles and has an impressive record as a captain being the most successful of them all in all formats of the game for India.

Besides his batting average and superior gloveskeeping has made him the number one choice in the team for quite some years.