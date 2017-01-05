Headlines

Dhoni quits as ODI, T20 captain

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on

New Delhi: MS Dhoni quit as India captain in ODIs and T20 format almost exactly two years after stepping down as Test captain of the national side. He will continue to contribute playing for the team, BCCI said. He had stepped down as Test captain on December 30, 2014.

As there is no else at the helm to take the captaincy,Virat Kohli will take up the mantle to kead the team as he is also doing in the Test format.

Sources said Dhoni was forced to take such a decision since he has been out of the competitive game for quite a long time. Last time he played 77 days back.

Meanwhile, the BCCI meets on Friday to chalk out the team for the upcoming England series for which Dhoni is available.

Dhoni had led the team to two World Cup titles and has an impressive record as a captain being the most successful of them all in all formats of the game for India.

Besides his batting average and superior gloveskeeping has made him the number one choice in the team for quite some years.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

free data free data
4.5K
Business

Airtel offers one year free data for users
barabati ODI barabati ODI
4.3K
Headlines

Online ticket booking for Barabati ODI begins
BSNL BSNL
4.3K
Business

BSNL launches Rs 144 plan: Free unlimited calls for one month
Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award. Maitri Monali bags Nanhi Pari award.
2.3K
Twin City

Odia girl Maitri Monali bagged the KIIT ‘Nanhi Pari-Little Miss India’ title
navy navy
2.0K
Headlines

Indian Navy to get 100 warships next year
To Top