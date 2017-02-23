Dhoni to lead Jharkhand team

Headlines

New Delhi: Former India captain MS Dhoni might have been denied a chance to lead his IPL team, his state cricket board has bestowed faith on his captaincy and the most successful cricket captain for India is going to lead his state team in the coming 50- overs Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Dhoni will lead an 18-member Jharkhand team in the one-day tournament. He had stepped down as India’s limited overs captain in January prior to the ODIs and T20s against England.
Dhoni had played the Vijay Hazare Trophy last year also but he had played under the captaincy of middle order batsman Saurabh Tiwary. Jharkhand are placed in the group D along with Chhatishgarh, Hyderabad, jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Saurashtra and Services. Jharkhand will play their first match against karnatak at Kolkata on February 25.
Jharkhand team includes Under- 19 India captain Ishan Kishan, middle order batsman Ishank Jaggi who had a great T20 season few days ago, fast bowler Varun Aaron, spinner Sahabaz Nadeem and some new faces also.
