Dhinakaran wins RK Nagar seat by over 40, 000 votes

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Dhinakaran

Chennai: In a huge setback for AIADMK, Independent candidate T.T.V Dhinakaran, who was sidelined from the AIADMK, has won by-election for Chennai’s RK Nagar constituency.

The result of the by-election for Chennai’s RK Nagar constituency, which fell vacant after the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa last December, was announced on Sunday.

Dhinakaran got 89,013 votes while Madhusudhanan polled 48,306 votes. DMK candidate N Maruthu Ganesh got only 24,651 votes and lost his deposit.

Earlier, Dhinakaran, who lost the AIADMK symbol to the E Palaniswami-O Panneerselvam faction, had announced to contest the election as an independent candidate and was allotted a ‘pressure cooker’ symbol for the same.

