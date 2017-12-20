Dhinakaran camp releases Jaya’s hospital video ahead of RK Nagar polls

Chennai: The TTV Dinakaran faction of the AIADMK has released a purported video of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, a day before the crucial RK Nagar bypoll in Chennai.

In the video, the former AIADMK supremo is seen holding a glass and drinking from it, while reportedly watching TV.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission issued a notice asking all the TV channels and newspapers to take down and stop further telecast of the video that may directly or indirectly have any impact in the forthcoming RK Nagar by-poll. It has also requested to prevent any discussion relating thereto adhering to the model code conduct.

Dhinakaran had in September claimed he has a video of Jayalalithaa watching TV while she was admitted to Apollo Hospital for treatment. He had claimed that the video was shot by his aunt VK Sasikala, who is currently lodged in Bengaluru jail in a disproportionate assets case.

Dhinakaran had then said he would produce the video as ‘evidence’ to any inquiry commission or agency probing her death. It was not released in order to protect her dignity she was dressed in a nightie, Dhinakaran had said.

The bypoll to the Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar – famously known as RK Nagar – once held by late Jayalalithaa, will be held on Thursday. The votes will be counted on Sunday.