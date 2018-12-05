Dhenkanal shelter home case: Fayaz Rahman taken on 2-day remand again

Dhenkanal: In another development in the Dhenkanal shelter home case, the district police today again took accused Fayaz Rahman on remand for two more days.

Earlier, Dhenkanal police took Rahman, head of ‘Good News India’ NGO and the main accused in the sexual harassment of girls, on a two-day remand for questioning and further probe.

After Rahman’s remand period ended today, the special POCSO court here again allowed the police to take him on a two-day remand.

According to sources, the cops are likely to quiz him about the illegal functioning of the shelter home for the last two years and alleged sexual harassment of girls there.

On December 2, Rahman, the shelter home’s project director Simanchal Naik, and assistant director Udit Lima were arrested in connection with the sexual harassment case.

District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Anuradha Goswami had lodged a complaint against the shelter home at Sadar police station.

Sources said the shelter home was operating for the last two years without registration under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Reportedly, the shelter home has been sealed by the district administration.

It may be mentioned here that there are 22 shelter homes of Good News India illegally running at different places of the State. District collectors have been directed to shut down those centres and take appropriate legal action against the concerned authorities.