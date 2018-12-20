Dhenkanal Jumbo Death: NGT Increases Penalty On CESU To Rs 4 Cr

Bhubaneswar: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday increased the penalty on CESU to Rs 4 crore in connection with the Dhenkanal Jumbo Death.

The green body has directed the Central Electricity Supply Unit to deposit the fine amount with Odisha Forest department for preparation of an action plan to protect elephants.

Taking up the case for hearing, the NGT expressed serious concern over the safety of elephants. It said that the pachyderms are dying due to lack of coordination between the electricity department and forest department.

The tribunal has asked the Forest department to prepare actions plan for protecting elephants and report to the Forest and Environment department at Centre in every three months.

Earlier, the NGT had slapped a hefty penalty of Rs 1 crore on CESU for negligence.

Notably, on October 26, seven pachyderms of a 13-member herd died on the spot after coming in contact with 11KV live electric wire laid by the railway department temporarily for track construction work at Kamalanga village under Sadar Forest Range in Dhenkanal district.