Dhenkanal JE, Cuttack RI in Vigilance net

Cuttack: The State Vigilance on Friday arrested Junior Engineer, RWSS, Bhuban, Dhenkanal Sudhanshu Sekhar Swain for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5,000.

Amarendra Das of Gobindpur, Bhuban had complained before the Vigilance that Swain was demanding money for processing and passing a bill of Rs 3, 84,000 for construction of 32 latrines executed by him under the Swachh Bharat scheme.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and Swain was caught red-handed. The residential house of Swain at Budhibili, Kamakhyanagar, Dhenkanal was searched.

In yet another graft case, Assistant Revenue Inspector, Mangarajpur, Tangi, Choudwar, Cuttack Ajaya Kumar Mantri was arrested the same day for demanding and accepting Rs 2,000 from complainant Sanjaya Kumar Nayak of Badasamantarapur village, Choudwar, for submitting verification report in a mutation case filed by him. Mantri’s rented house at Jagatpur, Cuttack, was searched and a case registered.