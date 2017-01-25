Dhauli mishap: Govt plans for buses to be parked at foothills

Bhubaneswar: The recent bus accident occurred at the foothills of Dhauli on Tuesday and with 4 major accidents during the last five year has led the Tourism department to plan for the ban of movement of buses atop the famous Buddhist destination.

Tourism Minister Ashok Panda has said that it has been planned not to allow buses onto the hilltop. The buses will be parked on the foothill. The distance from the hill’s base to the pinnacle being around one kilometer, tourists will be only allowed to hire small vehicles to reach the ‘Dhauli Peace Pagoda’.

Tuesday’s mishap which has injured around 36 tourists from West Bengal after their bus overturned at Dhauli led to flashback when some tourists were killed following accidents. Recalling;

On February 7, 2012, a packed tourist bus plunged off the Dhauli hill, killing four and injuring around thirty tourists from West Bengal, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand.

In another case, a software engineer died and 40 others were wounded when a bus skidded off the hill and fell into a gorge on October 14, 2014.

Last year a bus driver narrowly escaped at the same destination. On May 23, 2016 the bus driver escaped by a whisker after he rammed the empty vehicle into a roadside concrete fence atop Dhauli hill. Luckily, the bus got stuck in trees in a nosedive position.