Dhauli Mahotsav kicked off in the city

Bhubaneswar: The 13th Dhauli-Kalinga Mahotsav jointly organised by Department of Tourism, Government of Odisha and Orissa Dance Academy kicked off at the foothills of ancient Dhauli Shanti Stupa on Monday.

The structured programme started with Aikatana – a Confluence of Odissi Dance.The artistes from Srjan, Art Vision, Nupur, Gunjan Dance Academy, Suravi, Utkal Sangita Mohavidayalaya and Orissa Dance Academy representing the Odissi Dance confluenced Aikatna. The dance was choreographed by Guru Aruna Mohanty and Guru Ratikanta Mohapatra and the script was prepared by Shri Kedar Mishra.

Last item of the first evening was Martial Art – Kalarippayattu by Belraj Soni and Group, Mumbai. Kalarippayattu is the age-old physical cum-martial art of Kerala. The main elements in this art form remained physical culture, armed and unarmed combat, breath control, higher forms of meditation and specific classes of treatments.

During the inaugural ceremony, the dignitaries who graced the occasion were Lalit Mansingh, Former President of Orissa Dance Academy Shri Satyananda Mishra, Tourism Department Principal Secretary Arti Ahuja, Tourism department Director NB Jawale and others.