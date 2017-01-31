Dhauli Kalinga Mahotsav from Feb 6

Bhubaneswar: The foothills of Dhauli Peace Pagoda will get abuzz with dance and music with the three day long Dhauli Kalinga Mahotsav to be hosted from February 6 to 8.

The festival is hosted at the Dhauli foothills since 2003. Classical dancers from across the country have been performing at the Dhauli festival hosted by the Odisha Dance Academy over the years. City based dance school Art Vision’s martial dance festival, Kalinga Mahotsav merged with the festival in 2012.

This year, in the dance and music festival the artistes of seven major dance institutions of Odisha, namely Srjan, Art Vision, Nupur, Gunjan, Suravi, Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya and Odisha Dance Academy will together perform an ensemble of dances in a special choreography, Aikatana. Guru Dhaneswar Swain and group will showcase mardal symphony while Bharatnatyam will be staged by Vaibhav Arekar and group from Mumbai. Other attractions will be Manipuri dance by Bimbavati Devi and troupe from Kolkata and Maharshtra’s Lavani dance by Pramila Kautikrao Suryawanshi and her troupe.

In the martial dance category Kerala’s kalaripayattu by Belraj Soni from Mumbai; a contemporary martial dance form Budhayan by Binash Kumar Mishra, AOMAA Gurukul, Malkangiri and another contemporary martial dance composition by Janardhan Raj and troupe from Bangalore will be showcased.

Eminent stage artiste, theatre director, artist, painter and writer, Asim Basu will be presented the Ruchi Buddha Samman and many connoisseurs and promoters of art like Sunil Kothari, Leela Venkatraman, Sarat Kumar Sahoo, Sitikanta Dash and Purna Pattnaik will be felicitated with the Guru Gangadhar Pradhan Smruti Samman.