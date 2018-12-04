Dharna by NHM women nurses in city enters ninth day

Bhubaneswar: The dharna called by the women nurses of National Health Mission (NHM) at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar entered its ninth day on Tuesday.

The strike has been called over the demands of permanent job placement, regularisation of jobs and equal pay for equal work for all the employees.

According to sources, the irate workers alleged that while they were assured to be permanent workers after 6-years of service, but the same is yet to be done. The worker also demanded a salary payment similar to those of a nurse.

The workers have decided to continue their protest till the demands are not fulfilled, sources added.