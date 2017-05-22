Dharmendra writes to Sushma Swaraj, urges to set up more Passport Sewa Kendras

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today sought Centre’s help for setting up seven more Passport Sewa Kendras in the state.

In view of the growing need of PSKs, the minister urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for opening up additional PSKs to address the issue of passports.

In his letter to Swaraj, Pradhan mentioned Angul, Balasore, Bolangir, Kendrapara, Berhampur, Bhawanipatna and Jajpur as the locations requiring the POPSKs/PSKs at the earliest.

A massive workforce including skilled, semi-skilled, students, research scholars, business communities, entrepreneurs and tourists have demanded the same, Pradhan wrote.

Pradhan also appreciated Swaraj’s decision for sanctioning three POPSKs at Rourkela, Koraput and Sambalpur in the state.