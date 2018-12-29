Dharmendra Urges Naveen To Allot Land For LPG Bottling Facility in Khurda

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to allot land for the establishment of a proposed LPG bottling facility in Khurda district.

In a letter to the Odisha CM, Pradhan expressed his displeasure over the delay in allotment of land to IOCL for setting up the LPG bottling unit. He urged Patnaik to intervene and direct the officials concerned to allot the land.

In March 2016, the Shree Jagannath Temple Trust (SJTT) offered IOCL a 32-acre land on outright sale basis for the construction of a new LPG bottling plant at Somnathpur village in Khurda district. On March 30, 2017, the IOCL also submitted an amount of Rs 28.8 crore for the purpose, Pradhan stated.

In December 2017, the SJTT authorities demarcated the land and handed over a copy of the same to IOCL. However, the land is yet to be handed over to IOCL, the Union Minister pointed out.

The letter also mentioned that, despite repeated requests by IOCL to Law department Principal Secretary and Chief Secretary to approve the proposal at the earliest, nothing has been done till now.

Pradhan further said that the IOCL has obtained the mandatory environment clearance on November 5, 2018, and the Odisha Government has also cleared the LPG bottling unit project under Single Window Clearance on December 6, 2017.

An estimated investment of Rs 150 crore is getting delayed for the last 19 months, Pradhan said, adding that the IOCL will commence the project immediately once it gets the green signal from the State government.

He also said that project will benefit all the LPG customers by reducing the transport charges of LPG cylinder from bottling plant to the distributor.

Presently, there are four Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) bottling facilities in Odisha. Various firms have invested an additional Rs. 100 per annum crore over and above 1.5 crore cylinder in 2014 to 3 crore cylinder in 2018.

Three new LPG bottling plants are also underway at Bolangir, Rayagada and Khurda district with a total cost of Rs 403 crore and one LPG import terminal at Paradip with a cost of Rs 690 crore.

Besides, IOCL has already commissioned eastern India’s first LPG pipeline with a cost of Rs 365 crore (Paradip-Balasore-Haldia) in Odisha to supply bulk LPG in a safe, cost-effective and hassle-free manner to IOCL Balasore LPG bottling plant.