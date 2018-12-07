Dharmendra seeks Odisha CM’s help for Chandikhol Petroleum reserves project

Bhubaneswar: Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday sought the cooperation and support of Odisha Government in executing the Strategic Petroleum Reserves Project (SRP) at Chandikhol in Jajpur district.

In a letter to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Pradhan sought Single Window clearance for the SPR project at Chandikhol at Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha.

The union cabinet on June 27 approved the establishment of a 4 Million Metric Tonne (MMT) capacity Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) facility.

This will be a big milestone for Odisha as it will place the state on the global map of SPRs. The SPR will bring in an investment of approx Rs 6,500 crore.

The project will contribute to the creation of a petroleum hub in Odisha. The SPR will also generate employment of 4000 man days for the 5 year construction period.

About 600 acres of government land has been identified in Chandikhol after an extensive survey of geological/rock structure. As per the plan, 400 acres is required for the SPR facility and 200-acre additional land is required for a reworking of excavated rock debris.

Pradhan sought Fast Track Land Acquisition and R&R, Consent/permission for sourcing water and power, Permission of State Directorate of Mines and Geology, Clearing the area of all quarrying activities, Environment and Pollution Board Clearances and other required permissions.