Dharmendra reiterates claim of winning 120 seats

Bhubaneswar: The BJP on Sunday reiterated its claim to win 120 Assembly seats in Odisha in the forthcoming general elections.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while speaking to mediapersons after the broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme in Bijepur of Bargarh district said, “The ruling party has become very arrogant; and people of Odisha want to get rid of the BJD. We will form Government here in 2019 and its foundation will be laid from Bijepur.”

People have confidence and faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose image and developmental works would help the BJP win the Bijepur Assembly by-election, he maintained.

However in reaction, BJD spokesperson Pratap Keshari Deb said the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme is held every month in which the Prime Minister speaks on various issue, but the BJP State unit presented the programme in Bijepur in such a way as if the Prime Minister would directly address the people of the region.

“However, the truth was exposed. The BJP fears of losing the Bijepur by-poll as they might be aware that their position is not good in the constituency,” Deb added.

Earlier, the BJP had made arrangements at all the 270 booths in the Bijepur constituency to bring together people and party workers to listen to Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme on All India Radio. And 270 BJP State leaders including president Basant Panda and Legislature Party Leader KV Singh Deo were present.