Dharmendra Pradhan’s brother gets anticipatory bail from Orissa HC

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Soumendra Pradhan brother of Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on charges of LPG gas irregularities and adulteration of cooking gas services.

However, the court has asked Soumendra to cooperate the investigation, his counsel Dharanidhar Nayak said.

Soumendra had moved the High Court for an anticipatory bail on January 16.

Meanwhile, on January 15, the State vigilance registered a case against him and three others- his manager Rasmikanta Mohapatra, godown in-charge Nilu Sahu and Debraj Panda.

On January 14, the anti graft agency had raided Pradhan Gas Service at Handidhua in Talcher following complaints of black marketing of LPG cylinders and refilling of cooking gas by the agency.