Dharmendra Pradhan urges Water Resources Min to open Kalma barrage gates

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Union Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Minister Uma Bharti to direct the Chhattisgarh Government to immediately open the Kalma barrage gates and ensure free flow of water in the downstream of Mahanadi.

Pradhan apprised the Minister that the non-monsoon flow into Hirakud reservoir reduced by 78 percent in May this year. Meanwhile stopping of slow has caused severe distress in the downstream areas in respect to the interest of the people of Odisha.

“I request you to advise the Chhattisgarh Government to open the Kalma gates and ensure free flow of water in the Mahanadi to mitigate the sufferings of the people of Odisha,” urged Pradhan.

Getting no response from Chhattisgarh Chief Minister, later CM Naveen Patnaik too wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his immediate intervention into the issue. He apprised Modi that the water flow in the Mahanadi reduced drastically during the summer causing sufferings to people of Odisha.