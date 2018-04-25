Dharmendra Pradhan seeks air connectivity to Paradip

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday urged the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to examine the techno-economic feasibility for setting an airport at Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district at the earliest.

In a letter to Union Civil Aviation, Commerce and Industry minister Suresh Prabhu, Pradhan wrote the grand vision for development of Paradip would remain incomplete without an airport, as the nearest airport at Bhubaneswar is 135 km away and takes more than 3 hours by road. The Paradip Port Trust is learnt to have requested the Airport Authority of India to set up an airport in Paradip, he added.

Pradhan said Paradip port, which handled a total cargo of over 100 million tonnes last year, is being further expanded and modernised. It is expected that the port would be able to handle 332 million tonnes of cargo per annum by 2020 thereby making it the largest port in India. He said the Centre has declared Paradip Port as a Smart Port Industrial City.

Besides having the port, Paradip already has an oil refinery of 15 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) capacity, a 12 MMTPA pellet plant, two fertiliser plants with combined capacity of 4 MMTPA and one edible oil processing plant, said Pradhan.

Pradhan also informed that a gas pipe-line under Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project is being laid up to Paradip to meet the energy demand. Further, a multi-modal logistics park offering 10 lakh sq ft space for warehousing is being implemented in Paradip under Bharatmala to meet the demands on logistics and warehousing.

Since these initiatives require seamless connectivity, massive expansion of road and rail network such as 8-laning of Chandikhole-Paradip National Highway, construction of Digha-Gopalpur Coastal Highway via Paradip and Haridaspur-Paradip railway line is underway. Further, development of National Inland Waterway-5 is being implemented with an investment of Rs 4,190 crore which is expected to be completed by 2023, he observed. Pradhan requested the Union Aviation minister to direct the AAI to conduct a feasibility study for the airport at Paradip at the earliest possible.

Pradhan asserted that Paradip has the potential to become a business and cultural hub for eastern India and provide linkages to South-East Asian nations.

