Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed programmes to mark 3rd year completion of Narendra Modi Govt

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday reviewed programmes at the state party office in Bhubaneswar to mark 3rd year completion of Narendra Modi Government at Centre. The proposed tour of number of Central Ministers and associated public programmes, Modi fests and other programs discussed in the meeting.

Minister Pradhan interacted with senior party leaders at state party office in Bhubaneswar . Minister Pradhan also attended Bhubaneswar District Executive Meeting of party at Bhubaneswar today. He Called on BJP capital city workers to work very hard. “If the party is strengthened in Capital it will have cascading effect for faster growth in rest part of the state. Six months before the 2019 Assembly polls, BMC election will be held. Urged karyakartas to register decisive victory in BMC polls that will mentally weaken the ruling BJD in entire Odisha. Urged karyakartas to strengthen their respective booths,” said Minister Pradhan.