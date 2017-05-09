Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates National Conclave on Skill Development Initiatives in city

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated a National Conclave on ‘Skill Development Initiatives in the Hydrocarbon Sector’ here on Tuesday to coincide with the first foundation day of the Skill Development Institute (SDI).

Senior officers of the oil Industries, academicians, consultants and training partners in skills industry, senior industry members from various part of the country as well as State, etc.,took part in this national conclave.

Electrical to begin their entrepreneurship journey after completion of their session this year. The minister also felicitated “Medha Servo” as the Best Recruiter of SDI, Bhbubaneswar for giving highest employment opportunities to the passed out students.

The foundation day ceremony was attended by students of SDI, Bhubaneswar and some others institutions across the state.

SDI Bhubaneswar currently runs skill training courses for unemployed and under-privileged youth of Odisha in a pilot campus in Mancheswar Industrial Estate. The Institute offers certificate programmes in Welding and Electrical to facilitate ready employment and has plans to launch more courses this year. Several organisations have already employed students from the institute, who went on to prove their merit as skilled workforce.

At present, SDI Bhubaneswar is operating from a pilot campus and a bigger permanent campus spread over 60 acres is coming up at Jatni. With full-fledged infrastructure, the Institute will impart skill development training to over 40,000 students in several trades pertaining to the hydrocarbons sector and local industry needs over a period of 10 years, apart from conducting other employment-oriented training programmes beyond the petroleum sector in line with the National Skill Development Mission of the Government of India.