Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates IOCL terminal in Jharsuguda

Jharsuguda: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday inaugurated the Jharsuguda Oil Terminal of Indian Oil Corporation, state’s biggest.

The automated terminal at Malimunda in Jharsuguda district in Odisha has been built at a total investment of Rs 140 crore. The oil terminal has a capacity to store 49,000 Kilo Litre, (coverage 22 days) with 2,200 KL per day sale of petrol, diesel and kerosene to cater more than 350 sale points within a radius of 550 km round the year supply.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradhan said, “Accelerated development of the Eastern States is a focus area of the Government of India. The biggest oil terminal of Odisha at Jharsuguda is yet another important milestone for uninterrupted, automated delivery of fuel supply to at least 10 Districts of Western Odisha”.

“The Government of India is also planning to establish more oil projects in Odisha. Hence, I appeal the State Government to accommodate the required land for the proposed projects,” he added.

It will help IOCL for uninterrupted, automated delivery of fuel supply to 10 districts of western Odisha including Bargarh, Balangir, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Kalahandi, Sundergarh, Sambalpur, Sonepur and Nuapada.

The terminal will receive fuel through 1,069 km length Paradip-Raipur-Ranchi Pipeline at an investment of Rs 1,100 crore.

Similarly, the renovation of Oil depot, Jatani at a cost of Rs 70 crore is enabled for catering 13 districts of Odisha i.e. Angul, Boudh, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Gajapati, Khordha, Nayagarh, Puri, Phulbani, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Kalahandi.

Bargarh MP Prabhas Kumar Singh, Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das, Brajrajnagar MLA Radha Rani Panda, Indian Oil Chairman Sanjiv Singh and other IOCL officials were present on the occasion.