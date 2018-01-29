Dharmendra Pradhan dares Naveen to order CBI probe into Kunduli row

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday dared Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to order for a CBI probe into Kunduli gangrape incident.

“The Police tried to suppress the gangrape incident just few hours after it happened. The victim committed suicide after going through mental trauma for four months. The State government is responsible for the girl’s death”, Pradhan told reporters after attending the ‘Listen to PM’s Mann Ki Baat’ programme held here.

Pradhan said if the Chief Minister has guts he should order a CBI probe as the Haryana Government did in a similar case recently.

Stating that manipulation of forensic report had earlier been reported in the Anjana Mishra case, he lamented saying the forensic report has been altered in case of a Dalit girl too at the behest of the ruling party.

The sins of the death of the tiny girl for not availing justice would lay cursed on the Chief Minister, he said.

In a reaction, BJD spokesperson Amar Satpathy said the people of Odisha are watching who is drunk with power.

“Many cases had been handed over to the CBI earlier but people of the State are still unaware about proceedings. The demand for a CBI probe into the Kunduli case is just part of a campaign by the BJP and I think that judicial probe will unravel the truth,” said Satpathy.