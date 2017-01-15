Dharmendra Pradhan brother’s firm under vigilance net

Talcher: After CBI conducted raids on the houses of state BJD leaders on Thursday, the Vigilance wing on Saturday conducted simultaneous raids on the petroleum gas service main office, godown and residence owned by the elder brother of Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan at Talcher here in the district on Saturday

A five-member team of the Odisha Vigilance conducted raids on Soumendra Kumar Pradhan’s Handidhua-based Pradhan Gas Service main office, godown and personal residence. Soumendra Pradhan is said to be the owner of the firm for over the last one decade.

The vigilance, in a statement, said the gas cylinders had been sold without authorisation to one Debaraj Panda of Talcher without any document. The vigilance officials said verification of records further revealed that the 40 cylinders had allegedly been issued in the name of different consumers of the agency through fake documents.

Later, Panda’s godown was searched and 83 gas cylinders of various companies, including the 40 cylinders from Pradhan Gas Service, were found.So also, gas filling materials were also found on the premises of Panda’s godown was found.

However, the raids were being conducted on all petrol pumps and gas agencies across the state by the Vigilance by collecting samples, cross-checking stock, accounts and alleged tampering of meters. Checkings were also made to detect the alleged black marketing of LPG cylinders and alleged employing of child labour.

Odisha Vigilance Director R.P. Sharma has said that the joint raids has been conducted all across the state especially in the districts of Cuttack, Puri, Khurda, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Koraput, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Ganjam.Joint check was conducted by Vigilance along with the departments of Civil Supplies and Weights & Measures.