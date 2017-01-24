Dharmendra Pradhan brother gets interim protection

Cuttack: Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s brother Soumendra Pradhan today got interim protection from the Orissa High Court. Soumendra’s gas agency was among the 100 odd agencies raided by Vigilance on January 14.

Vigilance had filed cases against Soumendra for issuing gas cylinders to consumers with fake documents. Today, the High Court order barred arrest of Soumendra until further order and granted him interim protection. The Vigilance has also been asked to submit the case diary to the High Court.

Earlier, a five-member team of the Odisha Vigilance conducted raids on Soumendra’s Handidhua-based Pradhan Gas Service main office, godown and personal residence.

The vigilance, in a statement, said the gas cylinders had been sold without authorisation to one Debaraj Panda of Talcher without any document. The vigilance officials said verification of records further revealed that the 40 cylinders had allegedly been issued in the name of different consumers of the agency through fake documents.