Headlines

Dharmendra Pradhan brother gets interim protection

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
interim protection

Cuttack: Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s brother Soumendra Pradhan today got interim protection from the Orissa High Court. Soumendra’s gas agency was among the 100 odd agencies raided by Vigilance on January 14.

Vigilance had filed cases against Soumendra for issuing gas cylinders to consumers with fake documents. Today, the High Court order barred arrest of Soumendra until further order and granted him interim protection. The Vigilance has also been asked to submit the case diary to the High Court.

Earlier, a five-member team of the Odisha Vigilance conducted raids on Soumendra’s Handidhua-based Pradhan Gas Service main office, godown and personal residence.

The vigilance, in a statement, said the gas cylinders had been sold without authorisation to one Debaraj Panda of Talcher without any document. The vigilance officials said verification of records further revealed that the 40 cylinders had allegedly been issued in the name of different consumers of the agency through fake documents.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Rachana-Siddhant Rachana-Siddhant
14.8K
Entertainment

Rachana to be seen soon with Siddhant again
7.6K
Headlines

Hirakhand Express derailed near Rayagada; 20 feared dead
Hirakhand Hirakhand
3.4K
Headlines

Hirakhand derailment: Probe begins from tomorrow
Girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan Girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan
3.2K
Headlines

16- year old Odia girl left home to meet Varun Dhawan
Reliance Jio Reliance Jio
2.9K
Business

Reliance Jio might extend offer till June
To Top