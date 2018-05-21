Dharmendra lays stone of LPG bottling plant in Bolangir

Bolangir: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday laid the foundation stone of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s LPG bottling plant in Odisha.

The bottling plant will be set up at Koshala Kalamandala Ground in Bolangir district with an investment of Rs 103 crore. The plant is likely to be commissioned by March 2020. The new plant spread over 23 acres will have a bottling capacity of 42 lakh cylinders per year.

The new bottling plant will cater to the needs of people of 14 districts of the state. The BPCL’s first bottling plant is operational in Khurda.

“Establishment of the second bottling plant of BPCL is a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Purvodaya: A prosperous East for a New India’,” said Dharmendra.

Among others, Union Minister of Social Justice & Empowerment Thawaar Chand Gehlot and senior BJP leader KV Singhdeo were present on the occasion.