Dharmendra holds interactive meet with global companies

Bhubaneswar: Union Petroleum and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday held interactive meet with global companies on skill initiatives at the 22nd Refining Technology and Petrochemicals Meet held here.

“Odisha offers a very optimistic ecosystem to develop it as skill and knowledge centric hub with the presence of premier academic institutions under the State and private sectors as well as world-class training institutions like CIPET and Central Tool Room,” said the Union Minister.

He said such platforms would certainly create networking opportunities to collectively upgrade the State’s human resources capital. “We must ensure that people’s skills keep pace with technology,” he added.

Japanese Ambassador HE Kenji Hiramatsu said Odisha has tremendous potential in Odisha for developing knowledge and skill-based industries with support from Japanese business sector.

Skill Development Joint Secretary Rajesh Agarwal also spoke on the occasion.