Dharakote BEO in Vigilance net

Berhampur: The Vigilance officials on Wednesday conducted raids on residence and offices of a Block Education Officer (BEO) of Dharakote in Ganjam district.

Acting on the allegation of the disproportionate assets case leveled against him, the anti-graft sleuths of Berhampur division conducted simultaneous searches at BEO Yudhisthir Dalei’s residence at Hinjlicut and office at Dharakote.

The vigilance team also raided Dalei’s paternal house at Nandiaguda village in the district and relative’s house in Berhampur.

The total assets of the BEO are yet to be known as the searches are underway.