Dhal Samant brothers to face trial on June 6

Cuttack: Fifteen months after the arrest of gangster siblings Sushant Dhal Samant (46) and Sushil Dhal Samant (43), the two will face trial as prime accused in a kidnapping and murder case dating back more than three years ago.

The Dhal Samant brothers were arrested on charges of allegedly involvement in this kidnapping and murder case on January 29 last year.

The case related to alleged abduction and murder of their associate Dipu alias Manoj Mallick in November 2013.

The gangster siblings were charged with murder, abduction, destruction of evidence and criminal conspiracy and Arms Act along with 12 other cases.

Chargesheet in the case was filed in the court of the SDJM, Cuttack, on May 26 along with recorded statements of 100 witnesses and reports of forensic experts.